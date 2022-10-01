A man was shot while driving on the I-94 freeway in Van Buren Twp.

The shooting happened at 5:05 PM on eastbound I-94 near Haggerty Rd in Van Buren Twp.

According to police, the 31-year-old victim called dispatch and said that a driver in a black Ford F-150 shot at his car multiple times.

The victim was struck once in his back, police said.

Police say the suspect fled the area continuing eastbound on I-94.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Police have eastbound I-94 at Belleville closed for a shell casing search. The investigation is ongoing.