Michigan State Police investigate car crash involving two Highland Park police vehicles

The Brief On Sunday, a crash involving two Highland Park Police patrol vehicles occurred at the intersection of Glendale Street and Hamilton Avenue. An internal affairs investigation was initiated and resulted in the review of video from nearby businesses. One officer suffered minor injuries and a total loss of both vehicles involved.



Two police vehicles crashed into each other in Highland Park and now Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating.

Big picture view:

On Sunday morning, Feb. 8, a crash involving two Highland Park Police patrol vehicles occurred at the intersection of Glendale Street and Hamilton Avenue. Highland Park police then requested MSP to conduct an independent investigation into the crash. Their findings revealed that an officer driving eastbound on Glendale Street did not stop at a red light, leading to the crash.

Meanwhile, an internal affairs investigation was initiated and resulted in the review of video from nearby businesses, dashcam recordings, along with GPS and other vehicle data. Those results showed that one of the officers was distracted while attempting to adjust the in-car camera after returning from a priority call for service.

All this, according to police, resulted in a collision with a northbound patrol vehicle on Hamilton Avenue.

One officer suffered minor injuries and a total loss of both vehicles involved.

Both officers went through drug and alcohol testing which returned negative results. The officer responsible, a 15-year veteran of the Highland Park Police Department, accepted full responsibility in the crash.

What's next:

Officials say the findings from both investigations will be forwarded to the Police and Fire Oversight Commission for disciplinary review and accountability.