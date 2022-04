Michigan State Police are currently investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on I-96 in Wixom.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office first responded to the scene at I-96 and Wixom Rd just after 5p.m.

MSP says they were called to the scene at 5:45p.m. to continue the investigation.

MSP troopers are currently handling the crash.

