Michigan State Police investigating a rollover accident on I-96 in Wixom

Michigan State Police are currently investigating a rollover crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on I-96 in Wixom.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office first responded to the scene at I-96 and Wixom Rd just after 5p.m.

FOX 2 previously reported that this accident was fatal according to information from MSP, but further information during their investigation proved that to be incorrect.

MSP says they were called to the scene at 5:45p.m. to continue the investigation. Troopers said they learned this crash was not fatal when they arrived.

Investigators said that the car, a Ford Edge, left the road and went airborne over a hill on the grass and rolled to a stop.

Both people in the car were taken to the hospital with potentially critical injuries, but are expected to survive, said MSP.

The driver of the car is suspected to have been operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to MSP.

Troopers are handling the crash and say a report will be submitted to the prosecutor after necessary continued investigation.

