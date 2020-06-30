Michigan State Police investigating early Monday fatal shooting on I-75 exit ramp

article

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was killed during a shooting on I-75.

Early Monday morning, a vehicle with a male driver and female passenger was on the off-ramp on to 8 Mile when a second unknown vehicle pulled alongside and started shooting at it.

The driver fled to a local hospital and sustained a non-fatal injury. The 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Michigan State Police and detectives from the bureau's special investigation unit were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. to the northbound ramp of I-75 to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing and no more details about the shooting have been released.