A Michigan State Police K9 unit tracked a suspect for nearly four miles before law enforcement arrested the individual.

According to police from the northern post, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Dodge pickup truck early Tuesday evening in East Jordan, which is south of Lake Charlevoix in Michigan's lower peninsula.

Police said the vehicle had no registration plate.

As the trooper approached the truck, the suspect driver sped of. The officer returned to his patrol car and drove in the direction of the vehicle - but did not pursue.

Instead, the trooper alerted dispatch and nearby units to be on alert for a Dodge Dakota shortly after 6 p.m.

The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned behind a home on Rogers Road.

Police investigating the vehicle were told by the homeowner that they did not know who the truck belonged to. Officers then set up a perimeter and contacted an MSP K9 team to assist with a search.

A K9 named "Chief" tracked the individual for four miles to a utility trailer on Fair Road. Inside was the suspect, later identified as a 30-year-old Charlevoix man.

On him was the key to the truck.

Police lodged him at the Charlevoix County jail. He will be charged with fourth-degree flee and elude, operating an unregistered vehicle, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

He also has an outstanding warrant for failure to pay child support.