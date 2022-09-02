Michigan State Police Motor Trooper injured in crash on Dixie Highway

article

A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in a motorcycle crash on northbound Dixie Highway at Perrysville Road on Friday.

The Motor Trooper was traveling northbound on Dixie Hwy and didn't see a vehicle stopped in the left lane, rear-ending it, in Groveland Township at 5:25 p.m.

The trooper was transported to a local hospital with possible broken bones in his hand and foot. The civilian in the stopped car was not hurt.

The driver said they had their turn signal on and did not notice the trooper until after the crash when the trooper came to her vehicle to check and see if she was okay.



