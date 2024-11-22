Michigan State Police remind drivers to practice safe winter driving skills before December arrives

It's almost December and before Michigan drivers know it, snow will cover the roads. And to keep the roads safe, police are reminding those that now is a good time to review winter driving skills.

Whether it's snow or slush, rain or ice, driving is about to get a bit more challenging with winter on its way. Michigan State Police (MSP) First Lt. Mike Shaw is reminding drivers to slow down, as he says excessive speed, following too closely and distracted driving are the reasons for traffic accidents.

"Weather does not cause crashes, drivers do," said Shaw. "I can't emphasize enough the slowing down part of it, you know, that's what you really want to do so you can react in time to this stuff."

He is talking about over steering on slippery roads.

Michigan State Police Sgt. John Looney of the Precision Driving Training Unit was on the skid pad with winter driving advice when recovering from a skid.

"What we're going to experience out here is what's called an over-steer skid and how to properly regain control of the vehicle, or avoid the skid altogether," said Looney. "The minute you start to feel the sensation of the car skidding out behind you, you want to look and steer in the direction you want to go. Once that car catches the skid, you want to be patient and let the back end start to naturally settle as the vehicle slows, and then you can start unwinding the steering wheel at the same speed. The last thing you want to do when you get involved in a skid is add any acceleration or any brake. We need those tires to gain grip on that roadway again so that we stop sliding."

He knows people tend to panic and slam on the brakes when they start to skid or steer the wrong way, but he says not.

"We need to get off the accelerator, off the brake, look and steer in the direction you want to go," he said.

Drivers should also not forget to slow down and leave plenty of room between cars as snow starts to fall.

"We're hoping everybody has a safe holiday driving experience, but you know winter lasts a little bit here in Michigan," said Shaw. "We're going to have to drive like this through April or May, so we just want to remind people to be careful out there."