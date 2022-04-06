Michigan State Police have determined that a woman found dead beneath an overpass on I-696 died by suicide early Wednesday morning.

Several calls of an unresponsive female in the right lane of the freeway prompted police to shut down southbound I-696 near I-275 in Farmington Hills around 4 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A vehicle was found on the overpass directly above where the victim was observed.

No witnesses saw what occurred.

Further investigation determined there was no evidence the woman was struck or run over by a vehicle.

MORE: Dearborn police cracking down on loud cars, excessive noises

"All evidence, including the injuries to her body, indicates the woman died by suicide," state police wrote in a social media post.

The freeway has since reopened. Police are working to notify the next of kin.

If you are in crisis, or know someone who needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline NOW at: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You can also go to www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org for more information.

Find more resources here.