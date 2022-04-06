Dearborn police cracking down on loud cars, excessive noise from mufflers

Dearborn police have a new traffic safety initiative they're starting: clamping down on loud vehicles.

Revving engines, modified mufflers, and any other excessive noise coming from a car will be met with a citation from police, following an uptick in complaints from residents over loud cars.

The complaints stem from loud car noises particularly in local neighborhoods.

"The big complaint we get today are quality of life concerns regarding loud mufflers, excessive noise, and revving of engines, especially in our neighborhoods," said Cpl. Dan Bartok in a clip on Facebook.

Comments on that post indicated that residents were indeed tired of the trend and thankful for the action.

Anyone caught will be cited for a vehicle code violation.

Residents can also submit a complaint to the police department by calling 313-943-3030 or going to this link.

It's one of the first new tasks delegated by Dearborn's new police chief, Issa Shahin. He said traffic and road safety have been the top priority following reports of several crashes this year.

Among the other public safety threats that Shahin has come across is the TikTok trend that young people have been mimicking that included firing water-absorbent polymer beads called Orbeez at random people.

According to police, an 18-year-old was arrested and faces an assault charge for partaking. At least 15 cases have been reported in the city.