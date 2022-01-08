Michigan State Police say suspect in custody following I-75 shooting Friday; incident wasn't random

article

Michigan State Police have a suspect in custody following a freeway shooting in northern Oakland County Friday afternoon.

Police tweeted late Saturday morning that someone had been arrested and "numerous pieces of evidence" were also collected.

Among the pieces that was gathered was a handgun.

Police say the incident wasn't random.

A shooting was reported on I-75 near East Holly Road in Springfield Township around noon on Friday. A male driving a four-door Chevrolet was driving north when an unknown person shot at him and his vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital shortly afterward.

The shooting shutdown the freeway for several hours Friday to allow for police to investigate and collect evidence.

Preliminary info from the scene said the suspect was driving a white-colored Audi when they fled an unknown direction.

State police said detectives served multiple search warrants over Friday night.

A report will be presented to investigators and the prosecutors shortly, police said.