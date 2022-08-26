Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home

Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served the search warrant on Monday, Aug. 22 at a home that police said belonged to a large-scale crystal meth dealer in Genesee County.

Officials said the search stemmed from a long-term investigation and, when they searched, they seized 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, two pounds of cocaine, which included several ounces of crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin. They also said they found three handguns - two of which were stolen.

Suspects were not identified and the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office will decide on charges.

To date, FANG has seized 38.47 pounds of drugs, almost all of it is either crystal meth (25.91 lbs) and cocaine (9.17 lbs).

