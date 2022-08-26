Man charged in Detroit BBQ murder, kidnapping, chase, and standoff was on tether after posting low bond

A suspect accused of killing a man at a Detroit barbecue then barricading himself in a home with a kidnapped child after fleeing police was already out on bond on an unrelated charge of shooting at his girlfriend.

Deveius Monta Weathers, 29, of Eastpointe, is accused of shooting and killing Ronnie Charles Ray II, 31, during an argument over barbecue chicken at a home in the 8230 block of Pierson Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators found Weathers at a home in the 8490 block of Heyden Street the next day. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, police tried to stop Weathers after he backed out of the driveway, but he fled.

He sped to a home in the 8250 block of Pierson Street, where authorities say he barricaded himself with his 2-year-old niece.

Over the next five hours, he negotiated with police and at one point even offered to trade the girl for a pack of cigarettes.

After a five-hour-long standoff, authorities say Weathers came out holding the child in front of him.

"We made it clear we are not leaving we will be out here all night if we have to.," Police Chief James White said earlier this week.

Weathers was in court for all of those charges on Thursday where he was ordered held without bail.

But FOX 2 learned that Weathers was already out on bond and was on a tether. He's accused of shooting at his child's mother 9 times.

"The crime he was alleged to committed includes shooting 9 rounds of 9mm ammunition at the mother of his child as well as other children," Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Anna Posigian said.

That shooting happened back in late 2020 and Weathers has been on a tether ever since, after posting the $1,000 bond to get free.

That tether will likely be key as the new murder case against him moves forward. It already was used to lead investigators to a murder weapon and track his location.