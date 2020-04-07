Michigan State Police sergeant, wife die of COVID-19 days apart

A daughter from Oak Park and her family is reeling after the coronavirus killed her father, a retired MSP sergeant, and her stepmother just days apart.

Jessica Snell and her family are facing a new devastating reality. Two weeks ago, the coronavirus unexpectedly killed her dad JJ Smith and stepmom Gloria within days of each other. Now their family thinks about decades of cherished memories.

“Their love for each other was beyond measure ... to see one without the other you really questioned it, like what's going on? Is the other one OK?” Jessica said.

Passing away at 60 years old, JJ Smith worked for the Michigan State Police for 30 years. His wife, 64-year-old Gloria Smith, worked at the Wayne County Court. The couple was known for giving back.

“They were always out and about, out in the community doing good deeds, doing good things.. My parents both are members of the Buffalo Soldiers so they had that big community,” Jessica said.

She hopes others stay at home and learn from what happened to her family. Now there's one thing getting her through her heartbreak.

“This was unexpected. It's devastating. It's heartbreaking but I take solace ... that they're together,” Jessica said.

The Snells plan to have a celebration of life once the coronavirus has passed.