VIDEO: Michigan State Police stop kidnapping suspect after chase that started in Brownstown

Michigan State Police troopers stopped a police chase after a man fled with children he no longer had parental rights for.

Police said Brownstown police were pursuing the man after a potential domestic violence and kidnapping incident. Officers confirmed the man had warrants for home invasion and domestic violence. They also confirmed that two children were in his vehicle.

A trooper saw the driver on I-75 near Michigan Avenue. She followed the man as heavy traffic slowed him down until backup arrived near the Davison Freeway. The troopers boxed the man in so he could not drive away.

The children were not harmed, police said. They were given to their mother. The man was arrested without incident.