Michigan State Police stop suicide attempt of man on bridge over I-96

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.

Michigan State Police troopers stopped a man in mental crisis from suicide Friday in Redford Township.

The man was standing on the Fenton Street overpass near Telegraph threatening to jump onto I-96 at 4:55 p.m.

Troopers responded after dispatchers received a call from a woman who called about her husband, and MDOT cameras were able to locate the man, MSP said.

"Troopers were the first on scene and started speaking with the man," said a release from MSP. "As the one trooper continued to speak with the man, another trooper was able to position themselves in order to quickly gain control of the man as he attempted to jump over the guardrail down onto the freeway.

"Remember, you are never alone. Please reach out to friends, family, clergy or police. There is also help available by calling 988. It is available 24 hours a day. Suicide is never the solution to any problem."

