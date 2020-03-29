Michigan State Rep. Isaac Robinson passes away

State Rep. Isaac Robinson has passed away, officials announced Sunday.

Robinson was elected to his first term in 2018 and served on the Commerce and Tourism, Regulatory Reform and Tax Policy committees.

“It is with extreme sadness that I share the passing of Rep. Isaac Robinson who was a passionate advocate for his community and constituents,” said House of Democrats Leader Christine Greig. Our entire Democratic Caucus is devastated by the loss of our colleague and send our deepest condolences