Michigan State student dies in crash involving moped and truck Friday

A 20-year-old Michigan State University student has died after being involved in a two car crash early Friday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. in Meridian Township police were sent to the area of Hagadorn road and Mount Hope road where a two vehicle crash happened involving a pickup truck and a moped.

The crash occurred when the moped turned from northbound Hagadorn onto westbound Mount Hope and collided with the pickup truck which was going south.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and the driver of the moped, identified as Sebastian Tyll of Fenton, was wearing a helmet but did not survive the crash.

Police say they do not believe alcohol to be a factor in the incident but will continue to investigate.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517.853.4800, or submit an anonymous tip through the Department's social media sites.

