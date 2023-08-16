Michigan State University is planning on selling alcohol at four of its football games for the upcoming season.

The Board of Trustees made the recommendation this week as it sought to update an ordinance by removing restrictive language as it relates to the consumption and possession of alcohol at Spartan Stadium, the Breslin Center, Munn Ice Arena, Old College Field, and Secchia Stadium.

Booze will be available for sale during college football games on Sept. 16 and 23, as well as Oct. 21, and Nov. 4.

Those are home games against Washington, Maryland, University of Michigan, and Nebraska.

Selling alcohol at college sporting events became a reality in Michigan recently after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that allowed some universities to issue liquor licenses at some of their venues.

Prior to the new laws, MSU and the University of Michigan were two of only four schools in the Big Ten conference that didn't allow the sale of alcohol.

Studies show opening the sale of booze at sporting events could reduce binge drinking.