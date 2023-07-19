Alcohol allowed at Michigan college sporting events after Gov. Whitmer signs bills

Alcohol can now be sold at college sports events in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed several bills Tuesday that she says will help bring in revenue for small businesses - the college sports alcohol bill and a bill making cocktails to-go permanent.

"Michigan State University and the University of Michigan are two of three Big Ten schools prohibited by law from selling alcohol," Whitmer said. "Authorizing the legal sale of alcohol at sporting events will bring us on equal footing with other universities, help reduce the likelihood of binge-drinking before games, and bring in a heck of a lot more revenue that we can use to improve the student experience."

Currently, 11 of the 14 Big Ten schools allow the sale of alcohol, including Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Penn State, Rutgers, Minnesota, Northwestern, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

"It is a basic issue of equality to patrons: why should VIPs get to enjoy the beverage of their choice and other attendees not? This levels the playing field and will allow all patrons 21 and over at intercollegiate sporting events the ability to enjoy the event with the beverage of their choice," said Michigan Sen. Sean McCann (D-Kalamazoo).