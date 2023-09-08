Michigan State University closes gun ban loophole

The board of trustees at Michigan State University voted to ban all firearms on campus Friday.

In a 5-2 vote, trustees outright banned firearms in all forms at the East Lansing campus, months after the university suffered a mass shooting that killed three students and injured five others.

The school's policy already disallowed weapons from being on campus, but a clause in the rule allowed for the concealed carry of firearms, just as long as the carrier didn't enter any buildings.

The expanded gun ban also follows in the footsteps of other laws the state has passed this year.

MORE: Whitmer signs 'Red flag' gun laws where judges can order firearms be removed from homes

Earlier this summer, a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling affirmed that universities have the authority to enact stricter gun laws since they are classified as schools. The case was in response to a University of Michigan gun ban.