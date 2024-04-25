New 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Netflix teaser features Lions QB Jared Goff

A new teaser for the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop sequel dropped Thursday by Netflix and it has a Detroit Lions theme.

Quarterback Jared Goff is featured in the advertisement for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" with the line: "From one King of Detroit to another, Lions QB Jared Goff shares the lessons he learned from Axel Foley when he made the move to Motor City."

The teaser release is no doubt tied to the fact Detroit is hosting the 2024 NFL Draft from Thursday through Saturday, making the Motor City ground zero of the NFL universe.

The movie is set to be released on Netflix July 3rd, and although Goff isn't listed in the credits, the teaser draws comparisons between he and the fictional Detroit cop, best known for his fish out of water California capers.

"When I first came to Detroit from Los Angeles, I was nervous. It's a big change and I wanted to fit in as quickly as possible. I turned to someone who understood both LA and Detroit. I turned to Axel Foley," Goff says in the advertisement.

The movie synopsis: "Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."

It is the first new movie in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise since 1994's forgettable "Beverly Hills Cop III."

Watch the full trailer above or on the Netflix YouTube page here.



