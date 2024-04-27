Detroit 2024 NFL Draft attendance sets all time record with 700,000 fans

The Draft in Detroit has set the all-time record for attendance.

Over 275,000 people showed up on the draft's first day, breaking the all-time Day One Draft record set in 2018 in Nashville – with over 200,000 attendees. In all three days, 700,000 plus fans showed up.

A record amount of downloads of the One Pass app was also set for the draft in Detroit on Thursday.

