Detroit is getting a monopoly game - how to submit ideas for the board

The Joe Louis fist? The Spirit of Detroit? What about the century-old Penobscot building or the newly-built Hudson's Detroit? Or perhaps the People Mover and the Motown Museum?

The game masters at Top Trumps USA have been tasked with making the next great Monopoly game and Detroit is the destination that will grace the board when its released later this year.

Board game lovers who cherish the classic property-buying and trading contest know the best formula for winning is: location, location, location. And what better location is there than Detroit?

"It's Detroit's time," said Tim Barney, a sales executive with Top Trumps. Barney oversees the Midwest region for the company and is tasked with sorting through what should belong on a Detroit-based monopoly game.

Officially licensed by Hasbro to make the games, the company has been doing versions for the past 20 years.

"City editions (of monopoly) are the coolest, most fun things we create. We really get a sense from people and how much pride they take in their city," he told FOX 2. "We see a lot of that in Detroit."

With every remake of the game, some staples remain the same. The four corners, GO, Free Parking, JAIL, and Go to Jail, will remain - as will the classic pieces like a thimble, a boot and a dog.

But everything else, from the landmarks, businesses, and nonprofits represented on the game tiles, to the artwork showing off the best of Detroit will be new.

That's where local Detroiters come in. Before they can make the game, Top Trumps needs to know what to put on the board. A big part of making those decisions is based on the submissions the company receives - either from other businesses or residents themselves.

Anyone who would like to submit an idea can fill out the form at this link: toptrumps.us/pages/detroit.

Any businesses included in the game will also have the opportunity to sell the game. Barney said to expect the official unveiling in November or December.