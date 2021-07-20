article

A sexual assault lawsuit between two high profile Metro Detroit attorneys had another development Tuesday following a ruling from the state's top court.

The latest chapter in the battle of two legal titans, a motion from the Michigan Supreme Court vacated a previous court ruling and remanded the case to respective circuit courts.

As a result, the circuit courts will determine if the case will be decided court or in arbitration.

Morse had claimed their employment contracts required that all claims be arbitrated.

The Tuesday ruling was a 4-2 decision. Justice Elizabeth Welch did not offer an opinion because the case was brought before she was elected.

Southfield Attorney Geoffrey Fieger, who is representing the plaintiffs in the case, said in a release "Secret arbitration serves only to shield abusers from consequences. Secrecy protects perpetrators."

"The Michigan Supreme Court’s decision today will allow victims of sexual assault, in the employee context, to hold their assailants accountable and obtain justice. The Court’s decision today also brings Michigan into line with a majority of States."

The case stems from a lawsuit brought in Oakland County Circuit Court that alleged workplace sexual harassment when a receptionist working at the firm in 2015 said she was groped and touched. The plaintiff, Samantha Lichon, said Morse also made sexual comments.

She was fired from the law firm in 2017 and eventually filed a suit in May 2017.

Jordan Smits became a second plaintiff to sue Morse after alleging he sexually assaulted her at a Christmas party.

The ruling comes after Morse had lost a separate appeal from a previous supreme court motion that ruled he could be sued. That original case goes back to 2017 when Renee Swain filed a $10 million lawsuit for inappropriately touching her breasts in a restaurant.

Advertisement

Morse had denied ever touching Swain's breast.