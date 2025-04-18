Michigan tech startup builds new electric RV, leading statewide energy tour

The Brief A top economic strategist is traveling across Michigan in a fully electric RV built in Detroit. Nick Fitzpatrick is the co-founder and head of design at Grounded, which built the RV. The Earth Tour will visit Grand Rapids and Lansing this spring, with summer stops planned in Detroit, Flint, and Traverse City.



Michigan is on the move as a top economic strategist is traveling across the state in a fully electric RV built in Detroit.

Local perspective:

It was part of a statewide tour to spotlight clean energy, mobility, innovation, and the future of work. Across the street from Michigan Central is ‘Grounded,’ a green-tech startup building a new kind of RV. Fully electric, totally module, and proudly Detroit made.

Nick Fitzpatrick is the co-founder and head of design at Grounded.

"I moved from the UK to come here, straight to Detroit. Detroit has a great ecosystem," he said.

Dig deeper:

Grounded’s G2 model was an electric RV with a $195,000 price tag, and gets up to 300 miles on a single charge, and it’s not just for show.

Michigan’s Chief Growth Officer, Hilary Doe, is traveling across five cities in one.

It’s part of what’s being called The Earth Tour, highlighting businesses that work in a more sustainable way and the people behind them.

"They’re also helping us tell Michigan's story," Doe said. "They’re just one example of the way Michigan is leading on climate and innovation."

By the numbers:

Doe’s office projects Michigan will have 160,000 clean energy jobs in the next 10 years and she says young people are taking notice.

"Startups and small businesses are going to be more important than ever in the coming years," Doe says.

The Earth Tour will visit Grand Rapids and Lansing this spring, with summer stops planned in Detroit, Flint, and Traverse City.