LIVE: Michigan announces final COVID-19 vaccine lottery winners, including $2 million grand prize

Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery will make it's biggest announcement to date Monday when the governor and members of the Protect Michigan Commission announce the winner of the $2 million prize as well as the remaining winners of the daily lottery and the college scholarship category.

The 9:30 a.m. announcement will include Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Director Kerry Ebersole Singh, and the director of the Michigan Education Trust. FOX 2 Detroit will stream the virtual press conference live on social media and fox2detroit.com.

The state has already announced several daily $50,000 winners and the million-dollar prize, which was awarded to a Grand Blanc woman weeks ago.

Today, the grand prize winner, as well as nine college scholarships and eight daily winners will be announced as the Protect Michigan Commission concludes its incentive-based campaign to boost vaccine rates.

About $5 million was to be awarded during the lottery. But in that time since the lottery was announced, the state dial for tracking vaccination rates didn't move much.

As of Aug. 23, 65% of the state has gotten its first dose of the vaccine, while 59.8% have gotten the full series, according to the state vaccine tracker. While vaccine numbers have begun to tick back up in recent weeks, going up continuously since July 10, it hasn't been at a fast enough rate to blunt the surge in Delta variant spread around the state.

Health officials around the country are reassessing the best approach to manage COVID-19 as the school year approaches. The state of Michigan has yet to issue a ruling on masks in schools, instead offering a recommendation of support for districts that do implement a mandate.

But the scatter-shot solution may prove to have imperfect results after the health department estimated without masking in schools the chance of infection could climb fast. The chief medical executive for the state told reporters that she had recommended to the governor to issue such a ruling.