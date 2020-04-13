Michigan unemployment site down Monday morning

The website for Michigan workers to apply for unemployment benefits is down.

Amid a spike in unemployment filings following hundreds of thousands of layoffs due to COVID-19 in Michigan, the state has struggled to keep up with the demand for new applications.

FOX 2 has reached out to a spokesperson with the State's Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and did immediately hear back.

The disruption comes only hours after the window for independent contractors and self-employed workers could start applying for benefits as part of a new source of federal funding.

Workers normally go to the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) when applying for benefits. The site first buckled under a surge of new claims at the end of March. The Michigan Governor has previously urged patience while the state has worked to get the site up and running.

We'll update this story as more details arrive.