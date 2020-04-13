Independent contractors in Michigan can apply for unemployment benefits today

Self-employed workers in Michigan that have been affected by COVID-19 can apply for unemployment benefits.

Flipping the metaphorical switch at 8 this morning, independent contractors and gig employees struggling to find work during a statewide shelter-in-place order can now receive aid from the government. Funded by the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), self-employed workers applying for aid can receive a $600 weekly stipend. The money should start coming in as early as April 20.

“Ensuring Michiganders have access to state and federal benefits during this pandemic is a critical part in protecting everyone’s health and safety,” Gov. Whitmer said in a statement. “We will do everything we can to continue providing emergency financial assistance as quickly as possible to the Michigan working families who have lost income as a result of COVID-19."

The money comes as an addition to the benefits received for by the $2 trillion CARES act passed earlier this month.

As of Monday morning, Michigan's website where workers apply for unemployment benefits was down.

If you'd like to apply for funds, go to Michigan.gov/UIA to apply. To receive funds, eligible workers will need to show their proof of income from a W-2 or 1099 tax form.

“We're committed to making sure everyone who is eligible for unemployment assistance receives their benefits as quickly as possible,” Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio said in a statement. “Michigan is one of the first states to begin sending the additional $600 benefit to workers and our dedicated Unemployment Insurance Agency team is working tirelessly to provide emergency benefits during this crisis.

The state is rolling out a new system to handle the large influx of new applications for unemployment benefits. Using an online filing schedule, customers with last names beginning with letters A-L can file claims Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while customers with last names beginning with letters M-Z can file claims Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays. Saturday's are available to anyone.

Customers are also encouraged to use off-peak times from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. to file.

State benefits should start arriving as early as April 20.