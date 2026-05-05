The Brief The Michigan United Conservation Clubs is dissolving after nearly 90 years of work. The conservation club has supported hundreds of groups that represent hunters, anglers, trappers, and outdoors enthusiasts since 1937. Membership has declined over the years, leading to financial hardships.



A longtime organization representing hundreds of conservation groups in Michigan is being dissolved after almost 90 years in operation.

The Michigan United Conservation Clubs' board of directors made the decision to shut down following "sustained financial challenges" over the years.

What they're saying:

MUCC President Steve Dey told FOX 2 that it was an emotional decision by the board of directors and that several members took it hard.

"It's going to be a void for a while. I hope another organization will form and do what MUCC's been doing," Dey said, who added that MUCC once represented more than 400 clubs around the state.

But that number has dwindled to closer to 100.

"It's a problem everywhere, where clubs are having issues with membership," he said. "I know my own club, we have trouble getting members. It's a problem all over the state and probably the country."

Dey said young people have not been joining clubs like they used to.

What's next:

The nonprofit will officially shut down by June 2026.

Founded in 1937, the statewide nonprofit organization has served Michigan anglers, hunters, trappers, and everyone in the state that enjoys the outdoors and trail networks.