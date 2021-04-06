Michigan university offers first cannabis chemistry scholarship

Lake Superior State University will be offering its first cannabis chemistry scholarship to students.

The northern Michigan school opened the nation's first cannabis chemistry program in the nation two years ago.

The Cannabis Center of Excellence at LSSU

Hazel Park's Steadfast Labs whose mission is to ensure access to safe cannabis medicine, has established an annual $1,200 scholarship for cannabis chemistry students.

"It is our great pleasure to grant this unprecedented scholarship for a cutting-edge program in an innovative industry. This grant is another opportunity for Steadfast to help LSSU students pursue careers in this exciting and important industry," said Avram Zallen, the founder and CEO of Steadfast Labs.

Applicants must be at least sophomores and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Preference will be given to students who reside in Wayne and Oakland Counties, the service areas for the Steadfast Labs.

"We are very excited about this latest collaboration with Steadfast Labs. This donation not only continues our trendsetting ways in this vital new field but also makes our already affordable tuition even more reasonable," said Dr. Steven Johnson, the dean of the College of Science and the Environment at LSSU. "When our Cannabis Center of Excellence began operations, members from Steadfast Labs toured the facilities and conducted guest lectures for our students. By funding this scholarship, Steadfast Labs again demonstrates their commitment to supporting future chemists who will enter the workforce and provide public safety in the cannabis field."