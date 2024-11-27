Michigan versus Ohio State: Police team up to ensure safety during rivalry game

It's time for the game Michigan football fans have circled on their calendar every year. Blue versus red, Michigan versus Ohio State, a rivalry rooted in their prolific history.

From the fans to the governors, everyone’s picking sides ahead of Saturday’s big game. It is a game that will show how both states will show their pride and keep people safe while they enjoy themselves.

When Michigan and Ohio State meet, it’s always a fight, with bragging rights and pride shining bright. Now the governors have joined the fray, with a candy bet for the big game day. A tale to tell of this rivalry where emotions swell.

It is a steep rivalry, but safety’s the focus troopers will keep. Michigan and Ohio patrols will unite to sideline impaired driving on Saturday night.

"We know people will be out celebrating the win or the loss," said Lt. Rene Gonzalez from Michigan State Police.

The game is in Ohio, so it is away, but if you’re traveling, basic traffic rules still apply. Officials are reminding all drivers what not to do.

No drinking, no speeding, no unsafe rides, use a sober driver, stay safe, and take pride. Roads will be watched, both far and near, to curb fatal crashes and bring good cheer.

Hosting a party? Keep safety the goal, no underage drinks—stay in control.

Michigan State Police are joining the rivalry run, keeping it safe while having some fun.