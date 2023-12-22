Michigan Vietnam vet honored for service during niece's National Guard promotion

article

A Michigan National Guard officer's promotion ceremony was moved to her uncle's home, so he could be part of it and honored for his service in Vietnam.

Danny Walburn pinned Ashley Dykes as lieutenant colonel on Thursday, the Michigan Department of Military Affairs said.

Typically, Dykes, who is a battalion commander of the 177th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, would have been promoted at Fort Custer in Battle Creek. However, due to her uncle's health and inability to travel, the promotion ceremony was held at Walburn's home in Gladwin.

Walburn's family said he is experiencing early onset Parkinson’s disease suffers complications from exposure to Agent Orange. They believe this Christmas may be his last.

(Photos: Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency)

SGT Walburn joined the Army in 1969 and served in Vietnam as a M551 Sheridan Tank Commander. Dykes joined the Army in 2003, then the National Guard in 2007. The pair bonded over their military service.

After pinning Dykes, Walburn was surprised with a Michigan Vietnam Veteran Recognition Certificate from the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Adjutant General Paul D. Rogers.

(Photo: Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency)

The certificate is awarded to recognize service during the Vietnam War by all members of the U.S. Armed Forces who served during the Vietnam War era who were honorably discharged.