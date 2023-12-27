Michigan voters react to Trump staying on the state primary ballot: 'He's too dangerous'

Former President Donald Trump will appear on the Michigan primary election ballot in 2024.

The Michigan Supreme Court opted not to hear the case that was attempting to keep Trump from running for president again under the U.S. Constitution's "insurrection clause."

The court stated in an order that the application by parties to appeal a Dec. 14 Michigan appeals court judgment was considered, but denied "because we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court."

While some voters believe Trump should remain on the ballot, others disagree.

"He’s too dangerous to be on the ballot," said Attorney Mark Brewer.

Brewer represented those who wanted Trump off the ballot, stating his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot should prevent him from being in the Michigan Republican primary.

"He tried to overturn one election… back in 2020," Brewer said. "That's the basis for disqualifying him now."

Related article

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released a statement recognizing the Michigan Supreme Court's decision on Wednesday.

"Unless the U.S. Supreme Court rules otherwise, Donald Trump will be on the ballot for our Republican presidential primary on Feb. 27, 2024," according to Benson.

The ruling followed a Dec. 19 decision by a divided Colorado Supreme Court which found Trump ineligible to be president because of his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. That ruling was the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate.

Republican voters, such as Lance Patrick with the Oakland County Republicans, said they are happy that Trump will be on the ballot.

"Allow him to be on the ballot and let the voters decide," Patrick said. "He's not been found guilty of an insurrection, so he should be on the ballot."

Trump is still deciding whether he will appeal the Colorado case to the U.S. Supreme Court. If the Supreme Court affirms the Colorado case, Trump would be off the ballot in all states, according to Benson.

AP News contributed to this report.