Michigan winery crafts mystical glittery wines
MEMPHIS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan-made glittery wines have gotten quite a bit of attention, selling out quickly after photos and videos of the mystical beverage were posted to social media.
But there's good news – more is in stock.
Tootie Fruity, a sweet wine made with raspberry, mango, and peach, is only available at Sage Creek Winery in Memphis, Mich.
Related: Sip Michigan wines at these 2021 summer festivals
The veteran-owned business introduced the Enchanted Wine Series last month. It includes four sparkly wines: Tootie Fruity, Blue Lagoon, Fairy Dust, and Hangin' with my Gnomies.
Sage Creek is at 35050 Bordman Rd. It is open from 2-9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 2-10 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Advertisement