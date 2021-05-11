Michigan winery crafts mystical glittery wines

article

Michigan-made glittery wines have gotten quite a bit of attention, selling out quickly after photos and videos of the mystical beverage were posted to social media.

But there's good news – more is in stock.

Tootie Fruity, a sweet wine made with raspberry, mango, and peach, is only available at Sage Creek Winery in Memphis, Mich.

The veteran-owned business introduced the Enchanted Wine Series last month. It includes four sparkly wines: Tootie Fruity, Blue Lagoon, Fairy Dust, and Hangin' with my Gnomies.

Sage Creek is at 35050 Bordman Rd. It is open from 2-9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 2-10 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.