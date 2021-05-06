Sip Michigan wines at these 2021 summer festivals

article

If you like wine, you'll love these summer festivals around Michigan this year.

From wines made here in The Mitten to those from around the world, find them all.

Beer & Wine Fest on the St. Clair River

Date: June 5

Location: Algonac

This outdoor festival at Waterfront Park in Algonac will include beers and wines from more than 40 Michigan breweries and wineries, as well as cocktails and seltzers. There will also be music, games, and food.

A $40 general tasting ticket includes entry at 7 p.m., 10 samples, a keepsake photo, and a commemorative pint glass. A $55 VIP includes 6 p.m. entry, 15 samples, a keepsake photo, and a commemorative pint glass.

Buy tickets and learn more here.

Muskegon Summer Wine Up

Date: June 12

Location: Muskegon

Celebrate the start of summer at Hackley Park in Muskegon!

The event from 3-7 p.m. includes wine tasting, live music, and other wine-related activities.

Admission is $15 and includes four tasting tickets. The first 1,000 people will also receive a souvenir wine glass. Lear more here.

Sunrise Side Wine & Food Festival

Date: July 17

Location: Harrisville

Wineries and breweries will be at this festival at the Harrisville Harbor. There will also be local food options and live music.

The event is from noon to 6 p.m.

Twenty dollars gets you five drink tickets and a tasting glass. Learn more here.

Wine, Art, and Music Festival

Dates: July 30-Aug. 1

Location: Brighton

Brighton's annual art festival has a little bit of everything: art, music, and wine.

Formerly known as the Brighton Fine Art & Acoustic Music Festival, the event in downtown Brighton will also include an outdoor vintage market.

Find out more here.

Ella Sharp Museum Art, Beer, and Wine Festival

Date: August 7

Location: Jackson

This annual event will have limited capacity due to COVID.

The celebration of art, beer, and wine will be from 1-7 p.m. at the Ella Sharp Museum.

Tickets go on sale May 1 and are expected to sell quickly. Click here for more information.

Northville Food and Wine Festival

Dates: Aug. 13 and 14

Location: Northville

This festival at Northville's Ford Field features wines from around the world. Chefs and culinary artists from Michigan will also be giving live demonstrations, and there will be live music.

General admission tickets are $40 and include eight wine tasting tickets and three food tasting tickets. VIP tickets are $115 and include 10 wine tasting tickets, five food tasting tickets, and wine and food offerings in the VIP Marquee.

Buy tickets here.