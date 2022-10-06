Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week.

A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.

Last year, Michigan learned it lost out on multiple investment opportunities from auto companies that decided to build factories outside of the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was criticized for the missed chance, which is why she expressed a more positive outlook a day after the announcement.

"Our Next Energy - O-N-E - they're a hometown company in Novi, they are growing, they're doing global contracts and so making this incredible investment yesterday," she said in an interview with FOX 2 Thursday. "These two pieces in Wayne County and Mecosta County (comes) with 4,500 good paying jobs and securing the future of the automotive industry here in Michigan."

Our Next Energy battery plant

The company's first cell factory will be built in Van Buren Township. The company's research concerns the range of electric vehicle batteries. ONE seeks to double the distance an EV battery can travel with a goal of about 600 miles.

While the batteries have an electric vehicle focus, the firm hopes to build power storage devices that can be used in other manufacturing facilities as well.

"ONE is thrilled to select Michigan for our first cell factory, due to the state’s unique combination of battery talent, proximity to material supply and access to low-cost energy," said CEO Mujeeb Ijaz in a release. "We applaud the leadership of Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the MEDC team, led by Quentin Messer. In addition, our collaboration and new strategic partnerships with DTE Energy, Van Buren Township, and Wayne County have helped ONE build a strong foundation for clean tech manufacturing in Michigan."

The proposed facility includes $1.6 billion in investment and would create 2,112 jobs.

It would be built at the Crossroads Distribution Center near Haggerty and Ecorse roads.

Gotion battery component manufacturing facility

Gotion is a Chinese-based technology company that builds and sells lithium batteries.

Their use includes commercial and passenger vehicles. The company also builds a bevy of other technologies, including transformers and chargers.

"We are thankful to the Big Rapids community, State of Michigan and all who have supported us in getting the project to this important milestone. We are dedicated to bringing world class lithium battery production to North America and delivering high-quality products to our customers in a timely fashion. We look forward to our continued partnership to ensure a smooth launch," said Chuck Thelen, Vice President of Gotion Global in a release.

The new facility, based in Big Rapids, will include two production plants.