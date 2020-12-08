Michigan Wolverines cancel rivalry football game against Ohio State over COVID-19 concerns

The University of Michigan has canceled their upcoming rivalry game against Ohio State that was scheduled for this weekend amid COVID-19 concerns in the Wolverines' locker room.

It's the first time in more than a century 'The Game' won't be played - another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Tuesday, the University of Michigan's said "This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”

"The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days," said Warde Manuel, U-M's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. "We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making."

High-profile sports competitions in college have increasingly been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks within locker rooms.

Concerns regarding the status of the famed rivalry game continued to grow as more members of the University of Michigan football program tested positive for the virus.

While the team held limited practices this week, the Wolverines were forced to shut down operations last week after multiple members of the program tested positive.

Ohio State, ranked 4th in the country and currently listed as one of the teams in contention for the College Football Playoff, has been marred by their own coronavirus struggles. Fears even began to grow they would even play enough games to qualify for the Big Ten Conference Championship, scheduled for Dec. 19.