Michigan Wolverines halt in-person practices over coronavirus concerns

The University of Michigan football team will host its practices virtually on Monday, following concerns over COVID-19 on the team.

It's unclear when the suspension of in-person activities will continue.

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 16: Michigan Wolverines Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh watches the replay during the fourth quarter of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan d Expand

A spokesperson for the department told media the move was "out of caution" but provided no further context.

Michigan played Penn State on Saturday, losing to the 0-5 Nittany Lions 27-17.

The Wolverines were scheduled to play Maryland next weekend, who has struggled with their own COVID-19 outbreak.

Coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to address media around noon on Monday.