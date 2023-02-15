Michigan Wolverines to wear Spartan decals to support MSU after shooting

The rivalry between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University is being set aside a bit as the Wolverines have announced plans to wear decals to honor the Spartans.

Michigan's athletic department put out a tweet on Wednesday, saying that some Michigan teams will wear special helmet decals to honor the victims of Michigan State.

The decals are white circles with a green heart and a white Spartan logo in the center.

Michigan sports that are currently being played that have helmets include lacrosse, hockey, baseball, and softball. The athletics department did not say which sports will be wearing the decals.

Eight people were shot on Monday at Michigan State University in East Lansing, about 65 miles away from Ann Arbor. Three of the victims have died and have been identified as Arielle Diamond Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser.