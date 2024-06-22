Michigan woman arrested on 8 felonies relating to selling drugs

Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) investigated a suspected drug dealer in Rapid City over the course of several months, and made an arrest last week.

Stephanie Turner, 32, was arrested June 13, and arraigned the next day on eight felonies and one misdemeanor charge, all relating to selling and possessing drugs.

Turner is being lodged in the Kalkaska County Jail.

She was arraigned on three counts of delivery of Cocaine less than 50 grams, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamines, possession of Fentanyl, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of analogues, and maintaining a drug house, which is a misdemeanor.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected.