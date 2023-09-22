Michigan woman who stole mother's money to buy condo gets 15 months behind bars

A Michigan woman who authorities say stole money from her mother to buy a home received a 15-month incarceration sentence Friday.

Valda Cork, 59, was granted guardianship of her mother. She used this power to steal more than $1 million and made nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases.

Cork was appointed her mom's guardian in 2018 when she was designated the conservator of her estate after the victim suffered multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself. Cork allegedly spent $1.1 million of her mother's money in a year.

It included $228,817 she didn't report to probate court and $664,872 for a Florida condo that Cork did not have authorization for.

Cork must also pay $196,394 to her mother’s estate and the Michigan Department of Treasury.

"Unfortunately, even family members cannot always be trusted to safeguard the property of their loved ones. We always warn vulnerable adults and those who care for those adults to be cautious about who has access to a protected person’s property," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said at the time of Cork’s plea. "Vulnerable adults should be able to live in comfort without being taken advantage of by those appointed to care for them."

