Michigan woman accused of stealing mom's money to buy condo ordered to trial

A Saginaw woman accused of stealing her mother's money to buy a condo in Florida will stand trial.

Valda Cork, 59, was granted guardianship of her mother. She allegedly used this power to steal more than $1 million and made nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases.

Cork was appointed her mom's guardian in 2018 when she was designated the conservator of her estate after the victim suffered multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself. Cork allegedly spent $1.1 million of her mother's money in a year.

It included $228,817 she didn't report to probate court and $664,872 for a Florida condo that Cork did not have authorization for.

"Guardians and conservators are trusted to manage essential aspects of a protected person’s life. Those who breach that trust must be held accountable," Attorney General Dana Nessel.

A trial date hasn't been set.