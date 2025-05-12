The Brief A west Michigan woman won a million dollars playing the lottery recently. The anonymous winner had used some of her winnings from a previous game to buy the Millionaire Raffle ticket. She told Michigan Lottery Connect she almost forgot she purchased the ticket before seeing the email about her prize.



A lucky West Michigan lotto player scored the biggest payday of her life after playing the Millionaire Raffle recently.

The 63-year-old player almost forgot about the ticket she purchased before receiving an email reminding her about the purchase, as well as the winnings waiting for her confirmation.

The backstory:

A woman from Oceana County located in west Michigan had won $100 while playing an online game, leading her to test her luck playing another lottery.

She told Michigan Lottery Connect she decided to use some of the winnings to buy some lottery tickets online, opting for the Millionaire Raffle.

"Why not?" she remembers thinking after buying a ticket.

The anonymous player added she had forgotten she had purchased the raffle ticket before getting an email from the Michigan lottery with information about claiming her prize.

"I didn’t believe it when I logged into my Lottery account and saw a $1 million prize pending," she said. "I logged out and logged back in several times and the prize was still there, so I knew it had to be real."

The anonymous player said she plans to save her winnings.