Michigan woman's vehicle flips after hitting deceased cow

An 81-year-old Holt woman had to be extricated from her vehicle after hitting a deceased cow in the road early Monday.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, a 66-year-old Mason woman was driving on Okemos Road near Harper Road in Alaiedon Township around 6:45 a.m. when she hit a cow and calf that were in the road. She was not injured in the crash.

Related article

However, the 81-year-old driver then struck the dead cow, causing her vehicle to flip and land on its roof along the ditch. She suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for about an hour while the crash was cleaned up.