Michigan worker dead from electrocution was a school bus driver who was trimming trees

The Brief The 41-year-old killed by electrocution in Sterling Heights on Monday was a school bus driver. The man had been performing non-routine work of tree trimming when he came into contact with energized power lines. It's unclear why a school bus driver was doing the work.



The man killed after being electrocuted while trimming trees in Sterling Heights has been identified as a school bus driver.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon in Sterling Heights, taking place near the perimeter of a school bus parking lot.

What we know:

The man who died from electrocution on Monday after coming into contact with a power line in Sterling Heights was a school bus driver.

His occupation was confirmed through an update to the Michigan Worker Death Notification. He is the 24th Michigan worker to die on the job this year.

The 41-year-old was in a boom lift, trimming trees near energized wires on the perimeter of a school bus parking lot when he touched the lines. Emergency personnel responded to 6785 Metro Parkway, between Van Dyke Avenue and Mound Road and had to remove the worker, who was found unconscious.

A statement from DTE later confirmed the worker had died.

He was identified as a resident of Grosse Pointe Park by Sterling Heights police.

What we don't know:

According to Michigan's workplace safety department, the man was performing "the non-routine task" of trimming trees.

It's unclear why a school bus driver was tasked with the work. FOX 2 has reached out to the Michigan Occupation Safety and Health Administration for more information.

