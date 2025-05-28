Michigan WWII Veteran honored on Memorial Day at 104-years-old

A 104-year-old World War II veteran was honored during a Memorial Day celebration.

The Metro Detroit community honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day. Hundreds lined the streets in Sterling Heights for the city's Memorial Day parade.

Local perspective:

It's the future saying thank you for your service to veterans like 104-year-old John Jones.

Jones was the parade's grand marshal. He was born in Detroit in 1920 and was always committed to doing the right thing.

"When WWII started, I felt I had to go in and help my country, so I joined the Navy," he said.

The backstory:

In 1943, Jones was trained as a medical assistant and was assigned to the USS Meriweather.

"We were at the invasion of Okinawa. It was scary," he said. "I never had any real fear, but when I heard the first guns going off in Okinawa, that kind of woke me up a little bit. We just have to fight for everything we want."

Meanwhile, Jones still thinks about those who never made it home. As the community comes together to pay tribute, Jones is honored to serve as grand marshal.

"It was really overwhelming. I had no idea it would be this kind of a turnout," he said.

Jones served his country for three and a half years. He received medals and returned home to Michigan. He was married to Vera for 77 years before she died.

They had three children.

As Jones reflects on his past, he says he is also hopeful about the future.