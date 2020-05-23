Michiganders prepare for a new kind of Memorial Day weekend

"You're stuck at home we're so use to being able to go to a restaurant and hang out with friends.

As restrictions are easing and gatherings of 10 or less are now permitted, Michiganders are ready for a holiday weekend.

"We're going backpacking in Indiana," said Jack Banick.

"Almost to the Louisville border there," said Brendan Wrobel.

For many Michiganders, their destination won't lead them across state lines, instead like going up north.

But it's far enough to have a change of scenery after weeks of sheltering in place except for essential travel.



"We're going fishing and renting an Airbnb," said Blake Becker.



Memorial Day is a time to honor those who died while serving in the US Military and this year we caught up with one Michigander who says he wants to serve his fellow neighbor.



"I'm going up to Midland, Michigan be with my brother, join with church group and clean out as many houses as we can of those impacted by floods," said Spencer Searle.

When we met Spencer he had just purchased gear to help him, help others.



"Picked up boots so I can go through mud and waste. and be able to help," he said.

So whether you're in your car heading up north or volunteering to help someone in need. Michiganders say there just thankful to be spreading their wings away from home.