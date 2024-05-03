100 dogs are ready to be adopted at Detroit shelter with all fees paid for

Sue Valentine with Detroit Animal Care and Control says it's pretty obvious this beautiful dog used to be somebody's pet.

"This is ann - she's 2 1/2 years old - she came to us as a stray," she said. "It seems like she's lived in a home before - she's very well-trained - she can sit, she waits, takes snacks nicely. She's very affectionate - very cuddly - loves to be up in your lap giving kisses."

Ann is available for adoption right now - as Detroit Animal Care and Control prepares to move in to its brand-new facility - their current location is in pretty bad shape.

"We're all willing and eager and ready to get there," she said.

For the animals it's going to be a lot better - just in a cleaner environment, the air quality's going to be better over there - hopefully the upper respiratory issues that they get in this building won't be an issue over there

Because every room at the new facility has it's own air filtration system.

"We're hoping healthier dogs - happier dogs - adoptable - quicker," Valentine said.

But right now they need to concentrate on ann and the other pups here at this facility - they are trying to empty this shelter - for good.

"Right now we're trying to find all the dogs in this shelter a loving home," said Crystal Perkins, director of the general service department.

The Empty the Shelter event is underway through May 15th thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation - all adoption fees will be covered - with homes needed for 110 dogs.

"We had about 10 to 12 people come and adopt dogs yesterday so that's a hit," said Perkins.

And on this day - more adoptions are underway.

Grace Vaughan is adopting Dallas - who just showed up at her east side home last Friday.

"I didn't know where he came from - he had no collar - he didn't have a chip," said Vaughan.

She wanted to find his owner, so she brought him to Detroit Animal Care and Control - and now she's back - to bring him home.

"I just thought he was so beautiful - I gave him water - gave him food and kind of left my gate open for him to leave - he would not go," she said. "He just stayed in my backyard so I said he's got to belong to somebody. But nobody came to adopt him - nobody showed up - nobody was looking for him.

"So I just took it upon myself - he's my dog - he picked me - he adopted me so now I have to adopt him."

Now it's time for Ann - and so many others - to find their forever homes - like Dallas did.

"I said he needs a good mama and that's me - so I adopted him," she said. "I really do love him already."

Detroit Animal Care on Chrysler Drive is open from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. seven days a week. They hope to move to the new facility by the end of the month.



