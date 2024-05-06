Major crash on NB I-75 in Detroit closes highway for hours

article

State police are responding to a major accident scene on I-75 near the I-94 overpass.

Multiple passenger vehicles could be seen damaged on the highway, near the exit ramp from I-94 onto I-75.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Monday and forced the entire northbound travel direction to shut down.

The transportation department recommended drivers use M-10/Lodge to Davision, then to I-75.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.