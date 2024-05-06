Expand / Collapse search

Major crash on NB I-75 in Detroit closes highway for hours

By Jack Nissen
Published  May 6, 2024 3:03pm EDT
Crash scene on I-75 near the I-94 overpass. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are responding to a major accident scene on I-75 near the I-94 overpass.

Multiple passenger vehicles could be seen damaged on the highway, near the exit ramp from I-94 onto I-75.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Monday and forced the entire northbound travel direction to shut down. 

The transportation department recommended drivers use M-10/Lodge to Davision, then to I-75. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.  